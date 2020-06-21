Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Father-Son-Activism ...

Father-Son-Activism ...
Embed
Father-Son-Activism ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:19 0:00
Direct link

On this Father’s Day, a man from the Atlanta, Georgia area is doing his part to empower black men and boys of all ages. He co-founded a group that is a space that aims to be an inter-generational transfer of knowledge. His brainchild is a labor of love that’s also helping him heal his wounds.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG