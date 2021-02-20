Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Farm Settlements Making Comeback

Farm Settlements Making Comeback
Embed
Farm Settlements Making Comeback

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:57 0:00
Direct link

Long shelved as a relic of the State of Israel’s socialist beginnings, the collective farm settlements known as Kibbutz – or Kibbutzim are making a comeback in the age of COVID, especially among young Israeli families. For VOA, Linda Gradstein from a Kibbutz near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG