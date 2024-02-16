Accessibility links

Families of US Volunteers Killed in Ukraine Address Congress

Families of a number of American veterans killed or wounded in Ukraine met with US Congress members in late January to appeal to lawmakers to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. Katerina Lisunova and Irina Shynkarenko have the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera and edit: Oleksii Osyka

