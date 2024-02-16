Families of US Volunteers Killed in Ukraine Address Congress
Families of a number of American veterans killed or wounded in Ukraine met with US Congress members in late January to appeal to lawmakers to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. Katerina Lisunova and Irina Shynkarenko have the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera and edit: Oleksii Osyka
Episodes
-
February 15, 2024
Love in The Air ...
-
February 14, 2024
South African Shark Spotters Keeping Swimmers Safe
-
-
-
-
February 13, 2024
Top Military Leader of African Descent Shares Her Journey in the US Army
Forum