Families Mourn Lost Children in Israel-Hamas War
Strikes have resumed in full force in the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its third month. United Nations officials say more than 5,300 Palestinian children have reportedly been killed in the conflict. VOA’s Heather Murdock meets a family mourning the loss of their children
Episodes
-
-
December 05, 2023
US Air Missile Defense Helps Ukraine Counter Russian Attacks
-
December 05, 2023
US Funding May Dry Up Despite NATO's Support for Ukraine
-
-
December 01, 2023
Kenya Makes Strides Toward Goal of Eradicating HIV/AIDS
-
December 01, 2023
Women Living with HIV Get Support in Mozambique