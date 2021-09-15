Accessibility links

Fake News and Vaccine Hesitancy

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and guests discuss whether false reports online are hurting Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Our guests include Michelle Quinn, VOA Silicon Valley bureau chief, Dr. Joachim Kikomeko from Amsterdam University Medical Center

