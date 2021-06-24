MDC Alliance on Party Name ...

Accessibility links

Fadzai Mahere, spokesperson of the Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa, says the party is not in a hurry to change its name ahead of the 2023 general elections. She says it is concerned about the election system in Zimbabwe. which allegedly favors the ruling party.

