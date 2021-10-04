Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Facebook Group Looks to Turn Tide on Burkina Faso’s Image Problems

Facebook Group Looks to Turn Tide on Burkina Faso’s Image Problems
Embed
Facebook Group Looks to Turn Tide on Burkina Faso’s Image Problems

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:41 0:00
Direct link

Burkina Faso has been making headlines for an Islamist insurgency that has created one of the world's fastest growing humanitarian crises. But one man is showcasing what the country has to offer beyond conflict with a group he created called “Burkina Faso is Chic.” Henry Wilkins reports

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG