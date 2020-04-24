Face masks, gloves, disinfectants and hand sanitizers
Good News COVID Suplly Volunteers: Medical students from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. have launched a volunteer organization called Med Supply Drive to help doctors get very needed medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. The students collect face masks, gloves ...
Episodes
-
-
-
-
April 23, 2020
Hard Hit by COVID, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown
-
April 23, 2020
Afghan Girls Robotics Team is Now Busy Making Ventilators
-