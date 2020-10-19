Accessibility links

Extremist Group Accused of Attempting to Kill Governor, Disrupting 2020 Elecitons

Extremist Group Accused of Attempting to Kill Governor, Disrupting 2020 Elecitons
Extremist Group Accused of Attempting to Kill Governor, Disrupting 2020 Elecitons

In the U.S. state of Michigan, authorities have apprehended 13 men accused of conspiring to abduct and possibly kill the state’s governor. The plot, which involved a militia group armed with semi-automatic weapons and explosives, was timed to disrupt the U.S. election and incite an insurrection.

