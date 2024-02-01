Accessibility links



Extreme Climate Conditions in Somalia Displace Farmers, Disrupt Production


Last year, Somali farmers faced the dual threats of drought and flooding. Jamal Ahmed Osman spoke with farmers who shared their experiences of how extreme climate conditions are taking a toll, in this report narrated by VOA’s Arash Arabasadi. Camera and video edit: Abdulkadir Zubeyr

