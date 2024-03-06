Explainer: Designated Survivor on Standby During State of the Union Address
As top U.S. politicians gather to hear the president’s annual speech, one person is tapped to miss the event. That person would lead the government in the event of a catastrophic attack that takes out everyone else in the chain of presidential succession. Here’s a look at how the practice works.
