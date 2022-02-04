Experts: Putin Put Himself in Difficult Position with Ukraine Threat
All eyes are on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the borders of Ukraine. Experts say Putin may have placed himself in a difficult position in an effort to elevate Russia's standing in the world. VOA's Cindy Saine reports. Producer: Mary Cieslak
