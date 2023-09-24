Accessibility links

Exclusive Interview With Former Dembare Captain Memory Mucherahowa

Former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa tells Ezra Tshisa Sibanda in an exclusive interview how he replaced Moses 'Bambo' Chunga, who had left the club for greener pastures. He says soccer has been destroyed by Zanu PF.

