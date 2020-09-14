Accessibility links

Evicted Farmer Looking for Grazing Land for Over 250 Herd of Cattle
Evicted commercial farmer, Martin Grobler, says he is looking for grazing land for his cattle herd of up to 250 following his eviction from Protea Valley Farm by an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, who claims that he is now the owner of the property. (Video: Thomas Chiripasi)

