Europe Magnitsky Act Human Rights: Human rights abusers will face asset freezes and travel bans under new legislation adopted by the European Union. The so-called Magnitsky laws would target those involved in crimes ranging from genocide to torture and arbitrary detentions. Henry Ridgwell reports.

