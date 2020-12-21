Mass Vaccinations Underway in COVID-19 Devastated Europe
Europe was one of the first regions to be hit by the coronavirus outside China – and a second wave of infections has made the continent an epicentre of the pandemic as a grim 2020 draws to an end. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, there is hope as the first mass vaccination programs get underway.]
