Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ethiopia Refugees Babies USAGM

Ethiopia Refugees Babies USAGM
Embed
Ethiopia Refugees Babies USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:29 0:00
Direct link

When war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region last month, thousands of families fled for their lives, including expecting mothers and newborn babies. As officials try to move families from the main border camp to more permanent settlements, new mothers say they fear it’s too soon.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG