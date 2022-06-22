As Ethiopia reels from the worst drought in the Horn of Africa in decades, residents of the northern Afar region are being forced to use dirty river water. Officials and aid groups can only provide water trucks when possible, leaving locals with few options. Halima Athumani reports from Afar region, Ethiopia. Camera: Yidnkeachew Lemma
Ethiopia’s Drought Forces Afar Residents to Use Dirty Water
