Sudan on Fragile Path to Democracy, Ethiopia Mired in Conflict And Facing Famine

International Development, Samantha Power, on a visit to Sudan and Ethiopia, has starkly contrasted the trajectory of the two countries, saying Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy, while Ethiopia is mired in conflict and facing famine. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

