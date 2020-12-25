Ethiopian Refugees Say War Raging in Tigray
Sudan is hosting more than 50,000 refugees who fled the fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Despite the Ethiopian government's announcement that fighting in Tigray is over, many of the refugees say it is not safe enough to go home. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Hashaba Refugees Camp in Sudan.
Episodes
-
December 25, 2020
The Queens Gambit ...
-
December 25, 2020
Britain, EU Reach Trade Deal
-
December 25, 2020
Migrants of Karachi ...
-
-
December 25, 2020
Senegal Women Supplying Solar Panels ...
-
December 25, 2020
COVID-19 Affecting Most School Girls in Nigeria