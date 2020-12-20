Accessibility links

Ethiopian Refugees Leaving Border Camps

Ethiopian refugees are evacuating border camps in Sudan as aid resources are diverted to Um Rakouba, the country’s main camp where many still lack food and shelter. But refugees say the camp--far from the border--may be safer after the Sudanese Army reported a cross border raid on Tuesday.

