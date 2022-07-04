In the northwest of Ethiopia's Afar region, landmines left over from the nineteen-month Tigray conflict are making herders’ struggle with a record-breaking drought even deadlier. Landmines have killed children and livestock and made people afraid to collect water despite the drought. Henry Wilkins reports from Chifra, Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Herders’ Record Drought Woes Compounded by Landmines
