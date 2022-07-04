Accessibility links

Ethiopian Herders’ Record Drought Woes Compounded by Landmines

In the northwest of Ethiopia's Afar region, landmines left over from the nineteen-month Tigray conflict are making herders’ struggle with a record-breaking drought even deadlier. Landmines have killed children and livestock and made people afraid to collect water despite the drought. Henry Wilkins reports from Chifra, Ethiopia.

