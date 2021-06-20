Ethiopia Election ...
Voters in Ethiopia are preparing to cast ballots Monday in what will be Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first electoral test since he took office in 2018. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Addis Ababa that the run-up has seen both unprecedented free expression and campaign suppression,
Episodes
-
June 20, 2021
World Refugee Day ...
-
June 19, 2021
Planting Trees to Provide Healthier Environment
-
June 19, 2021
Burkina Faso Refugee Dancers
-
June 19, 2021
"A Day in the Life of Refugees"
-
June 19, 2021
Juneteenth 2021...
-
June 19, 2021
Removing Bottle Trend Takes Centre Stage at Euro 2020