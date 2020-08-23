Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Arrested Ethiopians Contracting COVID-19

Arrested Ethiopians Contracting COVID-19
Embed
Arrested Ethiopians Contracting COVID-19

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:49 0:00
Direct link

Ethiopia arrested thousands of protesters, opposition members, and journalists during July's sectarian unrest. Health workers and local officials say some of those detained have contracted COVID-19 and are concerned the virus is spreading in overcrowded prisons and makeshift detention centers.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG