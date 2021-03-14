Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

United States Calls for Full, Independent Investigation of Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia

United States Calls for Full, Independent Investigation of Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia
Embed
United States Calls for Full, Independent Investigation of Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00
Direct link

The White House is calling for a full, independent investigation into human rights abuses in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the ongoing violence in Tigray that has left 3 million people in need of food assistance

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG