United States Calls for Full, Independent Investigation of Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia
The White House is calling for a full, independent investigation into human rights abuses in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the ongoing violence in Tigray that has left 3 million people in need of food assistance
