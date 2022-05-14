The record drought in Ethiopia has led to a dramatic increase in desperate parents marrying off their children, says the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), with reported child marriages more than doubling so far this year. Aid groups are trying to get much-needed water and other help to drought-hit families to try to curb that trend and protect girls. Linda Givetash reports from Gode, Ethiopia. Videographer/video editor: Michele Spatari Produced by: Luis Da Costa, Jason P. Godman
Child Marriages Rise in Ethiopia as Desperate Families Seek Drought Relief
The record drought in Ethiopia has led to a dramatic increase in desperate parents marrying off their children, says the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), with reported child marriages more than doubling so far this year. Aid groups are trying to get water and other help to drought-hit families.
