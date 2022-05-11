Ethiopian officials in the northern Amhara region of Ethiopia say Tigrayan forces have attacked hospitals and sabotaged water supplies in November 2021, acts that could be considered war crimes. For VOA, Henry Wilkins reports from Hayk, Ethiopia. Camera: Henry Wilkins Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov
TPLF Accused of Targeting Hospitals in Amhara Region in November
