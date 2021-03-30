eSwatini Solar Clinic

Accessibility links

Before the pandemic hit, 82 percent of clinics in the landlocked Southern African nation of eSwatini lacked hot running water. That has changed in the last 6 months, with the installation of solar-powered water heaters in every single government clinic. Up to 10,000 people visit the clinics a day.

