Afghan Resettlement in US Mirrors Earlier Efforts for Refugees

More than 120,000 Afghans are being resettled in the United States. A similar number of Vietnamese were resettled here after the U.S. war in Vietnam. Although many experts are criticizing the chaotic start of the resettlement effort, they see it as an opportunity to make the U.S. more diverse.

More than 120,000 Afghans are being resettled in the United States. A similar number of Vietnamese were resettled here after the U.S. war in Vietnam. Although many experts are criticizing the chaotic start of the resettlement effort, they see it as an opportunity to make the U.S. more diverse. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.
Camera: Mike Burke

