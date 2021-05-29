Accessibility links

War Veteran Accuses Mnangagwa of Allowing Zanu PF Youth to Harass, Intimidate Him

Former Zipra combatant, Frederick Mutanda, who is among people and organizations that filed a court application opposing the extension of the term of office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Luke Malaba, says some ruling party youth are camping at his farm in Mashonaland West.

