Emmerson Mnangagwa Attends Official Opening of Machipanda Railway Line

Presidents Filipe Nyusi and Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Thursday, 23, considered the rehabilitation of the Machipanda railway line, which links the two African countries, to be crucial and of strategic importance for regional integration. The line also saw the reintroduction of a passenger train.

