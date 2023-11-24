Emmerson Mnangagwa Attends Official Opening of Machipanda Railway Line
Presidents Filipe Nyusi and Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Thursday, 23, considered the rehabilitation of the Machipanda railway line, which links the two African countries, to be crucial and of strategic importance for regional integration. The line also saw the reintroduction of a passenger train.
Episodes
-
November 23, 2023
US, Germany Pledge More Support to Ukraine
-
November 23, 2023
Namibia’s Small-Scale Miners Say They’re Displaced by Large Corporations
-
-
November 22, 2023
Farmer Tilling Land
-
November 22, 2023
Farmers Failing to Access State-Funded Farming Inputs
-
November 22, 2023
Harare Councllors Voting for New City Leaders