Preparations Underway for Slain Elvis Nyathi's Burial

Mphathisi Ndlovu, a relative of the late Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi, says preparations are underway for his burial in Zimbabwe. Nyathi was killed by a vigilante group in South Africa's Diepsloot township which was looking for so-called criminals that were causing havoc. (Video: Thuso Khumalo)

