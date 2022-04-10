Mphathisi Ndlovu, a relative of the late Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi, says preparations are underway for his burial in Zimbabwe. Nyathi was killed by a vigilante group in South Africa's Diepsloot township which was looking for so-called criminals that were causing havoc. (Video: Thuso Khumalo)
Preparations Underway for Slain Elvis Nyathi's Burial
