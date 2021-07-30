Accessibility links

Zimbabwe's Unsung Hero Elijah Nkala ...

ZImbabwe's Elijah Nkala, who is now a village councillor, competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. He tells VOA Zimbabwe's Ezra Tshisa Sibanda that he missed many opportunities when he was featuring in the country's colors. He is appealing for help to set up a sports academy in his rural home.

