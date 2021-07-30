Zimbabwe's Unsung Hero Elijah Nkala ...
ZImbabwe's Elijah Nkala, who is now a village councillor, competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. He tells VOA Zimbabwe's Ezra Tshisa Sibanda that he missed many opportunities when he was featuring in the country's colors. He is appealing for help to set up a sports academy in his rural home.
Episodes
-
July 30, 2021
Zimbabwe Friendship Bench ...
-
July 29, 2021
Kenya Terrorist Recruitment ...
-
July 29, 2021
Somalia Renewable Energy ...
-
July 29, 2021
Nigeria Deforestation Charcoal ...
-
July 29, 2021
Britain Vaccine Resistance ...
-
July 28, 2021
Malawi 3 D Printed School ...
Facebook Forum