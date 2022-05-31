Accessibility links

Some African Countries Want Ban on Elephant Ivory Reconsidered
Some African countries with elephant populations say they want to lift an international ban on ivory trading and culling elephant herds. Representatives meeting at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in Zimbabwe in late May said elephant overpopulation is harming communities. Columbus Mavhunga has more from outside Hwange, Zimbabwe's largest national park.

