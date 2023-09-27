Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Elephant Conservation Helping Fight Climate Change in Africa

Elephant Conservation Helping Fight Climate Change in Africa
Embed
Elephant Conservation Helping Fight Climate Change in Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:06 0:00
Direct link

Conservationists in Kenya are ramping up efforts to protect elephants and increase their dwindling population. This follows a study published earlier this year that shows elephants play an important role in mitigating climate change. Juma Majanga reports from Kenya's Amboseli National Park

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG