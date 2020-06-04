Electric Motorcycles Boost Earnings for Rural Zimbabwean Women
Zimbabwe recently announced an indefinite lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, making life difficult for many Zimbabweans who already struggle to make a living. But some women in the country’s rural communities are earning money with an electric motorcycle. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains.
