Electric Motorcycles Boost Earnings for Rural Zimbabwean Women

Zimbabwe recently announced an indefinite lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, making life difficult for many Zimbabweans who already struggle to make a living. But some women in the country’s rural communities are earning money with an electric motorcycle. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains.

