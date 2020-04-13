Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style

How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style
Embed
How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:48 0:00
Direct link

South Korea has been widely praised as a global model for how to contain the coronavirus. Now, it is trying to show the world how to vote during the pandemic. The country has announced strict safety measures for its legislative election next week, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG