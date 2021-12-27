2020 US Election Focuses New Attention on Voting Rights
The results of the 2020 election did not just usher in a new era of governance in Washington, it also focused renewed attention on how Americans vote. From voter suppression to voter fraud, 2021 was a year when the democratic process was up for debate. Produced by: Katherine Gypson
Episodes
-
December 27, 2021
Omicron Dominates Weekly Outlook, Looms Over Holidays
-
December 26, 2021
Robots Serve Food to Diners at Iraq Restaurant
-
December 26, 2021
Melting of Kashmir Glaciers Causes Concern About Water Shortages
-
December 26, 2021
Europe Fears Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis Will Continue in 2022
-
December 25, 2021
Holidays and Mental Health
-
December 25, 2021
Abuja Christmas Village