Egypt Refugees Nile Dam ...
The long-running dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River dam remains unresolved, and on the streets of Cairo Ethiopian residents say racism and hostilities against them are intensifying. This comes as rains in Ethiopia are filling the reservoir of the controversial dam upstream
Episodes
-
-
August 07, 2020
Blogger Urges Fellow Zimbabwe Youth To Help Stop Violence
-
-
August 06, 2020
US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...
-
August 06, 2020
Hopewell Chin'ono Denied Bail
-
August 06, 2020
COVID Free County ...