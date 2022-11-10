Accessibility links

Egypt’s Ancient Port City Alexandria Loses Ground to Rising Sea

As world leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to try to slow global warming, rising sea levels are already encroaching upon the country’s famed ancient port city, Alexandria, wreaking havoc upon the lives of the poor. For VOA, Heather Murdock reports with Hamada Elrasam in Alexandria, Egypt.

