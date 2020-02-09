Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
Four people who were aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise are being evaluated for possible coronavirus infections in Newark, New Jersey, while 11 Americans quarantined on another cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the virus. The doctor who helped sound the alarm on the virus died
