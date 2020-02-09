Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread

Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:38 0:00
Direct link

Four people who were aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise are being evaluated for possible coronavirus infections in Newark, New Jersey, while 11 Americans quarantined on another cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the virus. The doctor who helped sound the alarm on the virus died

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG