EduLink Specializing in Enrollment of Students at International Colleges, Universities

The International Educational Link is working tirelessly in enrolling students, drawn from Africa, in nations like USA, Britain, Australia, Canada and others. According to EduLink's brand manager, Themba Ndlela, the organization links students with universities of their choice. For more details, Ndlela says you can contact him on 263782799783.

