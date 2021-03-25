COVID-19 Affecting Easter Holy Land Sites
Israel is keeping air travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic and that means Christian pilgrims from all over the world will once again not be able to visit the traditional sites in the Holy Land this Easter this year. But Israeli tourism officials have been working on new attractions.
Episodes
-
-
March 25, 2021
COVID-19's Devastating Effects on Hearts ...
-
March 25, 2021
US Gun Control ...
-
March 24, 2021
COVID-19 Sets Back Fight Against TB
-
March 24, 2021
Obert Gutu: MDC Alliance House on Fire
-