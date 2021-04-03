Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Easter Flowers ...

Easter Flowers ...
Embed
Easter Flowers ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:31 0:00
Direct link

Easter is one of the busier holidays for local florists in the United States, with families ordering spring blooms for their gatherings with loved ones. Esha Sarai speaks with a flower farmer and florist in Marshall, North Carolina about their best-selling products this time of year.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG