Inside Global Efforts to Help Drought-Hit Communities in Northern Kenya

Record drought in the Horn of Africa has tens of millions of people facing malnutrition and hunger across Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices, leaving aid groups struggling to help affected communities as they head toward a failed rainy season for a fifth straight year. Juma Majanga reports from Loiyangalani, Marsabit, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo

