Biden, Governors on Heat Wave, Wildfires and Drought
President Joe Biden met Wednesday with cabinet and emergency officials and, remotely, with Western governors to discuss the heat wave, wildfires and drought in the West. Each poses a threat in different communities. Idaho rancher is trying to keep his farm alive despite a lack of water.
