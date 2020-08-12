Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Drinking Water From Air ...

Drinking Water From Air ...
Embed
Drinking Water From Air ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:59 0:00
Direct link

By 2025, half of the world’s population, according to the World Health Organization will be living in areas that are considered water stressed. Several companies are offering solutions to clean and available drinking water by looking at what is in the air. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG