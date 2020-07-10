Dramatic COVID-19 Cases in USA

Accessibility links

In the United States, more than 3 million people have contracted the coronavirus and more than 130-thousand people have died. Now there has been a dramatic surge of cases in some of the biggest states in America: California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

