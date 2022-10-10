Dr. Rudo Gumbo started flighting information about dangers of COVID-19 when the diseases was first detected in the southern African nation. She took it upon herself to save millions of people from the pandemic. Here is her story. (VOA Production)
Dr. Rudo Gumbo Fighting to Save Lives of Zimbabweans
