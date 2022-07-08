Accessibility links

Africa's Donkeys Being Stolen for Chinese Medicine

Africa's Donkeys Being Stolen for Chinese Medicine
Africa's Donkeys Being Stolen for Chinese Medicine

Donkeys — you might think they are ubiquitous, but for many in rural Africa they're a lifeline. Now some countries are worried they could even become extinct. Donkey skins are used to make ejiao, a traditional medicine popular in China, and local criminal gangs are stealing and brutally butchering millions of them to meet demand. Kate Bartlett reports from Johannesburg. Videographer: Zaheer Cassim

